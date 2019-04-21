Elizabeth Styles Foster



Greenville - Elizabeth Styles Foster, 89, widow of Henry "Bill" Foster, of Greenville, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Thuron and Frances Messer Styles.



Elizabeth was a lifelong member of Roper Mountain Baptist Church and retired from Her Majesty Industries.



She is survived by two sons, Donald Steven Foster (Brenda) of Moore and Randy Nelson Foster of Greenville; two grandchildren, Bradley Steven Foster and Darol Blake Foster; a great grandchild, Austin Bradley Foster; five sisters, Diamond Bradshaw, Mildred McQueen, Doris Styles, Carol Knight, and Julie Owens; and two brothers, Charlie Styles and Darol Styles.



In addition to her parents and loving husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Styles and J.T. Styles; and two sisters, Evelyn Jones and Margaret Davenport.



Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Roper Mountain Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Roper Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680, or Roper Mountain Baptist Church, 300 Roper Mountain Rd. Ext., Greenville, SC 29615.



