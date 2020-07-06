1/1
Elizabeth Turner Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Turner Phillips

Greenville - Elizabeth Turner Phillips, age 92, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Friday July 3, 2020. Elizabeth was born February 22, 1928 in Greenville, South Carolina to Tweetie Pearl Turner and Lee Roy Turner.

Elizabeth was a member of First Presbyterian Church Greenville. She loved to watching her husband, sons and grandson play and coach baseball. She loved antiques and especially shopping in Williamsburg, VA.

Elizabeth Loved God, Family and Country.

She is survived by; son Alva Phillips Jr. (Cindy); and son Randy Phillips (Renee'); sister Bessie Bagwell (Danny); grandson Al Phillips III (Marilawren), grandson Nick Cassidy, great grandson Harrison Phillips and granddaughter Hannah Grace Phillips.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Alva R. Phillips Sr.; infant daughter Elizabeth Phillips; father Lee Roy Turner and mother Tweetie Pearl Turner; brother Rip Turner; sister Mattie Mae Snoddy and sister Doris Sykes.

A visitation with family will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 10:00am-10:45am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Remembrance Chapel in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Phillips family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved