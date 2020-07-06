Elizabeth Turner Phillips
Greenville - Elizabeth Turner Phillips, age 92, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Friday July 3, 2020. Elizabeth was born February 22, 1928 in Greenville, South Carolina to Tweetie Pearl Turner and Lee Roy Turner.
Elizabeth was a member of First Presbyterian Church Greenville. She loved to watching her husband, sons and grandson play and coach baseball. She loved antiques and especially shopping in Williamsburg, VA.
Elizabeth Loved God, Family and Country.
She is survived by; son Alva Phillips Jr. (Cindy); and son Randy Phillips (Renee'); sister Bessie Bagwell (Danny); grandson Al Phillips III (Marilawren), grandson Nick Cassidy, great grandson Harrison Phillips and granddaughter Hannah Grace Phillips.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Alva R. Phillips Sr.; infant daughter Elizabeth Phillips; father Lee Roy Turner and mother Tweetie Pearl Turner; brother Rip Turner; sister Mattie Mae Snoddy and sister Doris Sykes.
A visitation with family will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 10:00am-10:45am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Remembrance Chapel in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615.
for the Phillips family.