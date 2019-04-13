|
Ellen H. Woody
Greenville - Ellen Herlong Woody, 70, passed away on April 9, 2019.
A native of Aiken, SC, daughter of the late Homer Padget and Emelyn Spradley Herlong, she was a retired dental assistant from The Student Endodontic Clinic at the Dental College of Georgia and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Edgar Greer Woody of the home; two beloved sons, Clem Cowan of Greenville and Padget Cowan and wife, Teresa of Aiken and three beloved grandchildren, Cayce, Cody and Cory Cowan of Greer.
Mrs. Woody was predeceased by one brother, Billy Crimm.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted Dr. Jimmie Harley.
Memorials may be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 13, 2019