Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Ellen Harvey League Obituary
Ellen Harvey League

Greer - Ellen Curran League, 94, passed away, Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Theo William Harvey and Clara Belle Whitmire Harvey.

She was the loving wife of the late James A. League.

Ellen was a graduate of Pelzer High School, and Draughon's Business College. She retired from Greenville Baptist Association, having served 32 years. She was a member of Augusta Road Baptist, where she taught for 45 years. Also, she served as director of Home Bound ministries and the Prayer ministry and was a former choir member.

She is survived by two daughters, Curran Kay (Bob), of Greer and Cyndee Hammett (Jim), of Easley; three grandchildren, Wade Kay (Erin), of Irmo, Elizabeth Stieglitz (Jason), of Summerville, and Laurin Hammett of Central; eight great grandchildren, Julianna, William, Maryella and Bradford Kay, Jacob, Jameson, and Jase Stieglitz and Seslie Jones; a sister, Carolyn Smith (Dewey), of Piedmont and a brother, Bill Harvey (Laurel) of Ft. Inn.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister Sue Hester and her brother Ted Harvey.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Augusta Road Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Augusta Road Baptist Church, 1823 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 7, 2019
