Ellen Smith
Williamston, SC - Ellen Emmerline Simmons Smith, 95, wife of the late Elbert Richard Smith, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Gus and Margie Lou Stanton Simmons. The last surviving member of her immediate family, she was predeceased by two sisters, her twin, Helen S. Creamer, and Elizabeth Thacker; four brothers, Woodrow "Woody", Melton J., Truman, and W.G. Simmons.
Mrs. Smith retired from the Kendall Company and was a member of Williamston First Baptist Church. She dearly loved her church and church family.
She is survived by her daughters, Martha Ashley (Donnie) of Belton, and Rachel Ellison (late husband, Jimmy) of Williamston; four grandchildren and their spouses; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren - all who loved and adored her; and two special nieces, Marian West (Mike) and Lisa Robinson (Mike).
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Williamston First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 4:30, with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Williamston First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 477, Williamston, SC 29697.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 9, 2019