Elli G. Schelp
Greer - Elli G. Schelp, 79, widow of Henry R. Schelp, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Paulina Galinsky.
Elli was a loving mother to her children, Oma to her grandchildren and good friend to many.
She is survived by three daughters, Sindja Alley (Tony), Dianne Garrison (Paul Nichols), and Linda Tucker; four grandchildren, Kayla Coleman, Jessica Boggs, Chelsea Clark, and Abbey Tucker; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Gerhardt Galinsky and sister, Christa Weidinger both of Germany; and sister-in-law, Sandra Harris (Guy).
A public funeral service with social distancing will held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
