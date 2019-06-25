|
Ellis Bailey
Greer - Ellis Bailey, 77, died June 22, 2019. He was born June 28, 1941 to the late Hagan and Hazel Sizemore Bailey of Baughman, KY.
A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, conducted by Pastor Jeff Gilstrap. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville, SC.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:15 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be made and a full obituary may be found at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019