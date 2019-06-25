Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
1860 Reid School Road
Taylors, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
1860 Reid School Road
Taylors, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Bailey


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellis Bailey Obituary
Ellis Bailey

Greer - Ellis Bailey, 77, died June 22, 2019. He was born June 28, 1941 to the late Hagan and Hazel Sizemore Bailey of Baughman, KY.

A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, conducted by Pastor Jeff Gilstrap. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville, SC.

Visitation will be held 1:00-2:15 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made and a full obituary may be found at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now