Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Kimsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Kimsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eloise Kimsey Obituary
Eloise Kimsey

Greenville - Eloise Bennett Kimsey, age 93, widow of the late Taylor Eugene "Gene" Kimsey, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Born in Sanderville, GA, she was a daughter of the late J.C. "Cam" Bennett and Berta White Bennett. Mrs. Kimsey was a retired caregiver and member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she was a member of the Pastor's Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class and sang in the adult choir.

Mrs. Kimsey is survived by a brother, Frank "Bucky" Bennett; 10 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; 5 great-great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-great nephew. She was predeceased by a brother, J.C. Bennett; and two sisters, Elsie Cabaniss and Kathleen Steigal.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609 conducted by Dr. David Gallamore with burial to following Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.

Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now