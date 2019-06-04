|
Eloise Kimsey
Greenville - Eloise Bennett Kimsey, age 93, widow of the late Taylor Eugene "Gene" Kimsey, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Born in Sanderville, GA, she was a daughter of the late J.C. "Cam" Bennett and Berta White Bennett. Mrs. Kimsey was a retired caregiver and member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she was a member of the Pastor's Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class and sang in the adult choir.
Mrs. Kimsey is survived by a brother, Frank "Bucky" Bennett; 10 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; 5 great-great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-great nephew. She was predeceased by a brother, J.C. Bennett; and two sisters, Elsie Cabaniss and Kathleen Steigal.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609 conducted by Dr. David Gallamore with burial to following Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019