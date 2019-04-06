Eloise Miller Grant



Piedmont - Eloise Miller Grant, 76, widow of Joseph Wesley Grant, peacefully met her Lord and Savior, April 4, 2019.



Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Dee and Oler Smith Miller.



Eloise was very active in her church. She retired in 2008 from Ryobi after 37 years of employment.



She is survived by her children, Joey Grant (Kim) of Pickens, Wanda Morgan of Pickens, Trisha Grant of Six Mile, Gail Avery (Mark) of Piedmont; two brothers, JD Miller of Piedmont, B.F. Miller of Pickens; a sister, Vera Wood of Six Mile; and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and loving husband of 51 years, she was welcomed into heaven by her son, Eddie D. Grant; brother, D.L. Miller; and a sister, Ellamae Bryce.



The visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Powdersville First Baptist Church with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.



The family is at the home.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.