Elsie T. Landers

Elsie T. Landers Obituary
Elsie T. Landers

Fountain Inn - Elsie T. Landers, widow of Jack E. Landers, entered into eternal rest Monday, January 20, 2020.

Mrs. Landers is survived by two sons, Terry Landers of Fountain Inn and Jack Landers, Jr of Plano, TX.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, at 1:00 pm with visitation prior to the service from 12:00 noon until 1:00pm at Simpsonville United Methodist Church.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made online at www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
