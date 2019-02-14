Emily Fitzgerald Mann



Liberty - Ms. Emily Fitzgerald Mann, 87, of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.



Born in Williston Park, NY, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Margaret Ann Weyman Fitzgerald. She graduated from New York City College and was a member of Easley Church of God. Ms. Mann enjoyed the mountains and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from Southern Wesleyan University as a Bookkeeper.



Surviving are her three daughters, Linda R. Smith (Jim) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Nonnie R. Landreth (Jerry) of Greenville, SC, and Kimberly Robinson of KY; one brother Thomas E. Fitzgerald of Drexel Hills, PA; two sisters Margaret Jones of New Hyde Park, NY and Edna Scher of Palmyra, VA; seven grandchildren, Renee Hurley, Wendy Brooks, Larry Phillips, Chad Hurley, April Buyer, Jordan Robinson, and Isiaih Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; and close friends Ernest and Shirley Gilbert and family.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son John C. Robinson.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM Friday at Easley Church of God.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley Church of God, 511 W Main St, Easley, SC 29640, or to City View First Baptist Church, 2300 W Blue Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29611.



The family will be at the home of her daughter Nonnie R. Landreth, Greenville, SC.



Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 14, 2019