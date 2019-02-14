Services
Liberty - Ms. Emily Fitzgerald Mann, 87, of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Williston Park, NY, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Margaret Ann Weyman Fitzgerald. She graduated from New York City College and was a member of Easley Church of God. Ms. Mann enjoyed the mountains and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from Southern Wesleyan University as a Bookkeeper.

Surviving are her three daughters, Linda R. Smith (Jim) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Nonnie R. Landreth (Jerry) of Greenville, SC, and Kimberly Robinson of KY; one brother Thomas E. Fitzgerald of Drexel Hills, PA; two sisters Margaret Jones of New Hyde Park, NY and Edna Scher of Palmyra, VA; seven grandchildren, Renee Hurley, Wendy Brooks, Larry Phillips, Chad Hurley, April Buyer, Jordan Robinson, and Isiaih Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; and close friends Ernest and Shirley Gilbert and family.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son John C. Robinson.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM Friday at Easley Church of God.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley Church of God, 511 W Main St, Easley, SC 29640, or to City View First Baptist Church, 2300 W Blue Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29611.

The family will be at the home of her daughter Nonnie R. Landreth, Greenville, SC.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.
