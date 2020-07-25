1/1
Emily Jean Cunningham Brownlee
Emily Jean Cunningham Brownlee

Simpsonville - Emily Jean Cunningham Brownlee, 86, of Simpsonville, SC and wife of the late O'Connell Brownlee, passed away July 19,2020. Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Cunningham and Gladys Quane Cunningham. She was retired from W.R.Grace Co. (Cryovac) and a member of Conestee First Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Roger Brownlee (Brenda) and Gregory Brownlee of Simpsonville; a sister, Dorothy Cunningham of Fountain Inn; a brother Bob Cunningham (Nancy) of Simpsonville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Emily was predeceased by two sisters, Peggy Bailey and Eleanor Garrett.

A private graveside service was held for the family at Cannon Memorial Park. A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conestee First Baptist Church, PO Box 157, Conestee, SC 29636.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.CannonByrd.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
