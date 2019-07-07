Emily Peirano Lynn



Greenville - Emily Peirano Lynn, 84, widow of Thomas Noel Lynn III, of Greenville, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019.



A Greenville native, Emily was born April 14, 1935 to Anthony and Nellie Peirano.



Emily attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Greenville High School and Furman University. She taught elementary school in Virginia where she lived before moving to Charleston and was employed in transportation management. Emily was well respected in her multiple positions at Sealand and Watkins Motor Lines. She served as president of the National Women's Transportation Club during her career. Emily was of the Catholic faith and attended the Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare.



She is survived by her children, Thomas Noel Lynn IV of Greenville, David Anthony Lynn and Theresa of Mount Pleasant, and Robert Brian Lynn of St. Petersburg, FL; and two grandchildren, David Anthony Lynn II of Charleston and Mary Katherine Lynn of Greenville.



The relatives and friends of Emily P. Lynn are invited to a memorial service to be celebrated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at The Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare.



Emily will always be remembered for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She is and always will be a truly beautiful person.



It was her request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 37 McCauley Rd., Travelers Rest, SC 29690.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019