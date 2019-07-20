|
|
Emma C. Babb
Greer - Emma Campbell Babb, 97, widow of Benjamin Claude Babb, passed away July 12, 2019.
A native of Greer, SC, she was a daughter of the late Horace Eugene and Annie Wood Campbell; a retired employee of the Greenville County Schools and a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Benjamin "Ben" Babb, Jr. (Wanda) of Greer, and John Babb (Carmen) of Twin Falls, ID; two sisters, Cora Campbell and Ann Duncan, both of Greer; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Mark Smith and Rev. John Babb. Burial will follow in Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
The family will be at the home of Ben Babb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children's Ministry of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 572 Mount Lebanon Church Road, Greer, SC 29651,
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 20, 2019