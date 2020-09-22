Emma Frances Calder
Greenville - Emma Frances Calder, 16, beloved daughter of David and Sally Calder of Greenville, died as a result of an automobile accident on the morning of Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The youngest of the three Calder daughters, Emma was a gentle, free-spirit who loved animals and new experiences. She was open and accepting in a world where many choose to ignore and overlook others. Emma's kind and thoughtful personality afforded her many special friends. She was a Junior at Wade Hampton High School and was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she leaves her sisters, Carly Elizabeth Calder and Ellen Kate Calder; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Calder; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Sara Muxlow; twelve aunts and uncles, Scott, Billy, Danny and Melinda, David and Susie, Wayne and Gail, Glen and Tammy, Cameron and Tara as well as many cousins, friends, and her sweet dog Molly.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Calder and her cousin, Jennifer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please visit the Buncombe Street UMC Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/BuncombeStreetUMC/
.
A public committal service will immediate follow at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Although no formal receiving of friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clemson University Foundation in Memory of Emma Calder. Gifts in Emma's name may be made online at https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving
, by phone at (864) 656-5896 or by mail: Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633. To send "Hugs from Home" and online notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com
.