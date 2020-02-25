|
Emma G. Martinez
Greenville - Emma G. Martinez, age 84, of Greenville, South Carolina went to be with her Lord, Sunday morning February 23, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Emma is survived by her children, Rudy Martinez, Anne Dieter, Ben (Michelle) Martinez and Jason Martinez all of Greenville. Granddaughters, Amanda Martinez of Brooklyn, New York; Kaitlyn (Alex) Lash of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kirsten and Katarina Dieter of Dallas, Texas. Her brother Lou (Lucy) Gordiani of Mesquite, Nevada, sister Frenchie Gordiani of Antioch, California, sister Elvia (Santi) Picazo of Brentwood, California, and a brother-in-law Robert (Mary) Martinez of San Miguel, New Mexico, and many wonderful nieces & nephews.
Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Angel S. "Kelly" Martinez and her parents Luis Colon Gordiani and Carmen Justa Rivera.
Emma grew up in Rockaway Beach, Long Island and Manhattan New York. She later moved with her family to Colorado and subsequently to New Mexico.
Emma met the man of her dreams, Kelly Martinez in New Mexico. Kelly and Emma were married July 16, 1954 and settled in Las Cruces, New Mexico where they began their family. After Kelly retired, they moved to Greenville, South Carolina in 1990.
Emma and Kelly were very active in their church, First Assembly of God, Haywood Road. Emma was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary Post#3.
To all of our family and friends, "THANK YOU" for your love, prayers and support!
Funeral service will be held at Mackey Funeral and Cremations at Century Drive Chapel on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends prior to service from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. A private burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Online obituary and guest registry at www.mackeymortuary-.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020