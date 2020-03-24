|
Emma L Edwards
Greenville - Mrs. Emma L. Brewster Edwards, 89, of 20 Blossom Drive, Greenville, passed on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home. She was the daughter of the late Dave Brewster and Ruth Scott Brewster.
Surviving: three daughters, Tracey (Eric) Flint, Tammy Edwards and Tonie Edwards, all of Greenville; four sons, Douglas (Annette) Edwards, Yancey Edwards and Phil Edwards, all of Greenville, and Stinson (Sandra) Edwards of Spartanburg; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 1:00pm at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens .
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020