Eoline Garvin Few, 92, of Greenville, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 21, 2019, at NHC Healthcare Greenville.
She was born in Greenville, and in her formative years, lived in Anderson, SC, Burlington, NC, Alta Vista, VA, and Greensboro, NC, as her father moved in his textile career. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Jay Earle Garvin, Jr., sisters, Emma Garvin Baynes and Elizabeth Garvin Baynes.
She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Few, sons Richard L. Few, Jr. (Linda) of Greenville, E. Garvin Few of Mt. Pleasant, SC, daughter Edie Few Poplin (Robbie) of Atlanta, GA, brother-in-law, Dr. John F. Few (Jean) of Ocala, FL, and grandchildren, Emily Mann (Chris); Laurel, Grey and Will Poplin; Jack and Tate Few; Marianne Clay (Buddy); Suzanne Lynn; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eoline was valedictorian at Alta Vista High School and graduated from Converse College with a degree in Music Education. An accomplished organist and singer, she sang in the choir at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church for many years, where she served as an interim organist for six months, was on many committees, and active in women's activities at the church. She loved playing tennis with her friends at the Greenville Country Club and at her home tennis court. She was active in community organizations, and found time to be a loving mother and wife, a great cook, and was known to her grandchildren as "Nanny Shoes."
With her husband, Richard, she traveled extensively in his business career, made international trips with other couples, and enjoyed living in residences in Alexandria, VA, Kiawah Island, SC, and Hendersonville, NC before returning to Greenville in 2015.
A celebration of Eoline's life will be held at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601 at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Visitation will follow the service in the Orders Parlour. A private burial will be held.
The family requests no flowers, but if memorials are desired to honor Eoline, we suggest Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Crisis Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 1988, Greenville, SC 29602, the , Greenville Area Office, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or a .
The family wishes to recognize and thank the staff, the doctors and nurses at NHC Healthcare Greenville, and the Agape Hospice for their loving and tireless effort to provide Eoline with the best care possible.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020