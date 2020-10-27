Erma Jean Heaston
Greer - Erma Jean Heaston, 97, of Greer, SC, wife of the late Rev. Dr. Louis C. Heaston, Sr., passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Born in Ironton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Joshua and Jessie Moore Simons. Jean was a member of Praise Cathedral. She had a servant's heart and delighted in her role as a pastor's wife. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by her family and her church.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Robinette (Gerald), Jerrie Whitlow (Arlie) and Carolyn Smith (Milburn); two sons, Louis Charles Heaston, Jr. (Linda) and David C. Heaston (Joanna); eighteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 11:45am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Praise Cathedral with the funeral service following at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brushy Creek Rd, Greer, SC 29650 or South Carolina Commission for The Blind, 202 Victoria St, Greer, SC 29651.
