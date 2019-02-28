Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Calling hours
Following Services
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Greenville - Erna Bloom, 94, of Greenville, widow of Mahlon Edward Bloom, died Monday, February 25, 2019.

Born in Kottingbrunn, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Adelbert and Louisa Braun Vitousek. Erna was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Monica Anne Goza (Joel Lee Goza), Irene Marie-Louise Whalen, and Tanya Heidi Wersinger (Thierry Pierre Wersinger); thirteen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Erna was preceded in death by a son, Dwight David Bloom; a daughter, Denise Faith Horner; and a great granddaughter, Anna Synnett.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church where the family will be available to greet friends immediately following. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 28, 2019
