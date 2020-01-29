|
|
Ernest Dawkins
Greenville - Ernest Leroy "Buddy" Dawkins, 77, died at his home in Greenville on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 following a long illness.
Born in Laurens County to the late Erastus L. and Gladys Brennan Dawkins, he grew up in Newberry County and graduated from Newberry High School in 1960. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. A natural entrepreneur and an accomplished salesman, he was formerly co-owner of Thunderbolt Trailer Co. and L&L Container before retiring in 2001. For three decades, Buddy was a faithful member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Greenville.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Carole Faye Dawkins; two daughters, Dee Hawkins of Prosperity and Sherry Burbage of Whitmire; and two sons, Michael Augustine of Somerville, Mass. and Adam Dawkins of Sewanee, Tenn. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brandy Hawkins, Allie Augustine, Katie Augustine, Jessy Burbage, and Colt Burbage. He was the beloved brother of Raymond Dawkins of Pickens, Barbara Amick of Ware Shoals, and Mary Helen Ward of Laurens, and was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral rites will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 910 Hudson Road, Greenville, with interment in the parish columbarium. The family will receive friends at a reception in the parish hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 25817, Greenville, SC 29616.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020