Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Forestville Baptist Church
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Haddon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Eugene "Gene" Haddon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Haddon Obituary
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Haddon

Greenville - Ernest Eugene "Gene" Haddon, 89, of Greenville, husband of the late Emily Howard Haddon, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Ernest and Frances Greer Haddon.

Mr. Haddon served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Furman University. Gene was also a member of Forrestville Baptist Church.

He is survived by sons,Larry Haddon (Jeannie), and Dale Haddon (Maurice), both of Travelers Rest; grandchildren, Travis, Chris, Daniel, Jene'; five great grandchildren; sisters, Jo Ann Lipscomb, of Greenville and Janie Dilworth of Fountain Inn.

He was preceded in death by half-brother Don McQueary.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forestville Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forestville Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forestville Baptist Church, 2 Old McElhaney Rd, Greenville, SC 29617.

The family will be at the home of Larry Haddon.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now