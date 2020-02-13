|
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Haddon
Greenville - Ernest Eugene "Gene" Haddon, 89, of Greenville, husband of the late Emily Howard Haddon, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Ernest and Frances Greer Haddon.
Mr. Haddon served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Furman University. Gene was also a member of Forrestville Baptist Church.
He is survived by sons,Larry Haddon (Jeannie), and Dale Haddon (Maurice), both of Travelers Rest; grandchildren, Travis, Chris, Daniel, Jene'; five great grandchildren; sisters, Jo Ann Lipscomb, of Greenville and Janie Dilworth of Fountain Inn.
He was preceded in death by half-brother Don McQueary.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forestville Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forestville Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forestville Baptist Church, 2 Old McElhaney Rd, Greenville, SC 29617.
The family will be at the home of Larry Haddon.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020