The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Ernest Junior Hayes

Ernest Junior Hayes Obituary
Ernest Junior Hayes

Greer - Ernest Junior Hayes, 96, widower of Dorothy "Dot" Coggins Hayes, passed away on November 10, 2019.

A native of Laurens County, son of the late Ernest Charles and Ella Mae Green Hayes, he was a retired employee of Lyman Printing and Finishing, a US Navy WWII Veteran, a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church and former member at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are one son, Larry Dean Hayes of Greer; one daughter, Mary Catherine Holliday of Spartanburg; one brother, Franklin Hayes of Lyman; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hayes was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Hayes and Hank Hayes and two sisters, Ethel Burrell and Ruby Mae Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.

The families are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
