Ernest Marston Hinson Jr. Obituary
Ernest Marston Hinson, Jr.

Simpsonville - Ernest M. Hinson, Jr., 87, of Simpsonville, husband of Evelyn Lindsey Hinson, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 28, 2019 while surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Simpsonville Chapel.

Interment will be private for the family prior to the service in Cannon Memorial Park.

Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 2, 2019
