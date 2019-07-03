Ernest Ray Ouzts, Sr.



Greenville - Ernest Ray Ouzts, Sr, beloved husband of Lynne R. Ouzts, graduated on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Greenwood, SC on May 22, 1937, he was the son of the late Clinton Ray and Nell Foster Ouzts.



He was a graduate of Wofford College and President of SAE Fraternity as well as a member of the Wofford Glee Club. He was a ventriloquist and performed during and after college with "Eddie". He was a successful business owner and loving father. Ernest taught Sunday School at Northside United Methodist Church for 40 years.



Ernest Ray and Lynne are members of 2nd Presbyterian Church in Greenville, SC where Ernest Ray served as a Deacon.



Ernest Ray is survived by Lynne, his wife of 60 years, as well as four children, Lisa McKean (Bill), Tina Strossner (Rick), Virginia Nell Becknell (Brian), and Ernie Ouzts, Jr. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Grace Lynn Curry (Charles), nephew John Curry (Kay) and niece Twilley Delligatti (Mike) as well as 13 grandchildren who he adored: Elizabeth and Jordan Tribley, Clint McKean, Foster and Kayleigh Ouzts, Pierce and Emily McKean, Virginia Lynne McKean, Lee Gunter, Ellis Ouzts, Ben Gunter, Keith Becknell, and William Becknell. He also has five great-grandchildren, Frank and Lilly Jo McKean, Ellie Steen, Emelia Ouzts, and Astrid Tribley. He was blessed to have many special friends and extended family.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2nd Presbyterian Church, 105 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville SC 29615.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News on July 3, 2019