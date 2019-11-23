Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Green Pond United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Green Pond United Methodist Church
Ernestine L. Woods

Ernestine L. Woods Obituary
Ernestine L. Woods

Gray Court - Ernestine Lollis Woods, 80, widow of Jerry B. Woods, Sr., went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 22, 2019.

Mrs. Woods was born in Greenville County to the late Alton and Elsie Dean Lollis. She was a member of Green Pond United Methodist Church; a past member of UMW and loved to sew.

Surviving, are a son, Junior Woods; three daughters, Karen Haymes, Janice Lynch and Michelle Bock (Ryan); six grandchildren, Corey Haymes (Kayla), Kristin Prescott (Brett), Malaire Osborne (Brandon), Nicholas Peluso, Tyler Woods, and Ella Bock.; one great-grandchild, Cody Haymes; four brothers, William Lollis (Mollie), Mike Lollis (Bobbie), Ricky Lollis (Susan) and Dan Lollis and five sisters, Nancy King (Jerry) , Pauline Craigo (Henry), Joyce Bridges, Alice Bouchillon (Ansel) and Becky Ayers (Tim).

Funeral Services will be 3pm Sunday at Green Pond United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the social hall.

Memorials may be made to Green Pond United Methodist Church, 168 Stoddard Mill Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
