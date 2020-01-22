|
|
Ernestine "Tina" T. Smith
Greer - Ernestine "Tina" Tallevast Smith, 100, widow of Theron C. Smith, Jr., passed away January 17, 2020.
A native of Williamsburg County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Martha Brockington Tallevast, a former Administrative Assistant for Greenville County Schools and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville.
Tina lived during some very exciting times. One of her favorite experiences was working for the commander of Flight Operations at the Army Air Base in Greenville during WWII which included occasional dates with fly boys. She was a staunch republican and loved talking politics as long as you agreed with her point of view. In fact, she worked tirelessly for Ronald Regan during both of his presidential political campaigns in the 1980s.
Surviving are one daughter, Martha Smith Monjo (Garry) of Lexington; one son, Dr. Theron "Pete" Smith, III (Rosalind); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenville Chapel conducted by Rev. Stan Johnson and Rev. Alan Harkey. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the church.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, 200 West Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or , Upstate SC Regional Office, Attn: Memorial Donations, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the home of the son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Rosalind Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020