Ernie Joe Morris
Pelzer - Ernie Joe Morris, 67, of Pelzer SC, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by the love of his life: Margaret Rampey; daughter: Michelle Trinceri (Larry); brother: George Morris and grandchildren: Bella and Lance.
He is predeceased by his parents: John Nelson and Eula Mae Morris and 3 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:30am. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the South Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm.
