Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernie Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernie Joe Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernie Joe Morris Obituary
Ernie Joe Morris

Pelzer - Ernie Joe Morris, 67, of Pelzer SC, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by the love of his life: Margaret Rampey; daughter: Michelle Trinceri (Larry); brother: George Morris and grandchildren: Bella and Lance.

He is predeceased by his parents: John Nelson and Eula Mae Morris and 3 sisters.

A funeral service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:30am. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the South Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -