Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Estelle Tyler Ferguson

Estelle Tyler Ferguson Obituary
Estelle Tyler Ferguson

Greenville - Estelle Tyler Ferguson, 88, wife of the late Lloyd Ferguson, Sr., died Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Born in Loris, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lillie Mae Holmes Tyler.

Mrs. Ferguson was of Baptist faith and loved the Lord. She took pleasure in reading and gardening. She cherished her grandchildren, who called her Nana.

She is survived by daughters, Jo Anne Redding, Brenda Murray, and Linda Winslett (Jerry); son, Lee Ferguson; brother, Wayne Tyler; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Friends are welcome to visit Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, Monday, May 25, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for viewing and to sign the register book. Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for her family to receive friends at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery West on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

The family encourages those at home to share your condolences on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
