|
|
Ethel Gaynell Hollingsworth Elrod
Greenville - Ethel Gaynell Hollingsworth Elrod of Greenville SC passed away peacefully at her home on June 29, 2019. Born June 15, 1922 in Greenville SC, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Hollingsworth and Minnie Kirby Hollingsworth.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, H.I. Elrod; two brothers: Mack and Ulysses Hollingsworth, and a sister, Corrie Belle Smith. She was a member of Piedmont Park United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Suzanne Holcombe of Taylors; son, Danny Elrod of Marietta, three grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and a sister, Florence Arrowood of Greer.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:30 - 1:45 PM, with services at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mackey at Century Drive with Rev. Dave Wilmer officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland West Cemetery, White Horse Rd.
Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 1, 2019