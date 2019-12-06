|
|
Ethel Jane McCown
Greenville - Ethel Jane McCown, 94, passed into the presence of her Lord on December 3, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Major Augustus McCown and Eunice Jones McCown. She was also preceded in death by her four older brothers, Dean, Raymond, Kenneth, and Sam McCown; and one nephew, Stephen Thorne.
After secretarial training in Atlanta, in 1947 Ethel came to Greenville to attend Bob Jones University. After graduation and a brief period as secretary at Bob Jones Academy, she began teaching English, mainly to juniors. After 34 years with BJA, in 1985 she became a research librarian at the university library. She retired in 1998 after 47 total years of service.
Having been born again at age 14, Ethel was often involved in outreach. She served on mission teams in Hawaii for three summers, and she was one of the lead counselors the first three summers of the Wilds Christian camp. She was always interested in people, especially children. Ethel is survived by her younger sister, Eunice McCown Thorne; her sister-in-law Jean McCown (Dean's widow); seven nieces and nephews; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12:30 until 1:45 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow the service in the Serenity Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019