Eugene Ramsey Hardin III
Greenville - Eugene Ramsey Hardin III, known to all as "Buzz," passed away July 14, 2020. He was born February 2, 1944, in Long Beach, California.
As a young man, Buzz followed his family legacy of military service. His grandfather, Dr. Eugene R. Hardin of Lumberton, NC, was a medical officer in World War I. His father, Ramsey Hardin, Jr., was a Navy captain and fighter pilot in the Pacific during World War II.
After graduating from Lumberton (NC) High School where he served as President of his Senior Class and from Davidson College with a B.A. in History, Buzz enlisted in the Marines during the Vietnam War. He earned the Bronze Star for Valor as a First Lieutenant and Platoon Commander with Company D, First Battalion, Twenty-sixth Marines.
Buzz was devoted to his home and family. For his wife, Linda Friddle Hardin, he ran countless errands to assist her in teaching English. For his son, Eugene Ramsey Hardin IV, he inspired a love of military history and reading.
Buzz was grateful to the Vet Center of Greenville, especially Counselors David Hollingsworth and Tim Zerr, and his many Vet Center friends.
Buzz is survived by wife, his son, and his brothers, Charles G. Hardin and John Christopher Hardin. In addition to his father, Buzz was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Riggins Hardin, and an infant daughter, Elizabeth Hardin.
A full obituary can be found at www.MackeyWoodlawn.com