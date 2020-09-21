Eugenie Sevestre Garrett
Greenville - Eugenie Sevestre Garrett, wife of the late Col. George C. Garrett, passed peacefully in her Greenville home Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Eugenie was born at home in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on August 8, 1922, to the late Joseph Lewis Sevestre and Edna Ada Blanche Sevestre. She grew up with her brother Lewis and her sister Claire. The family's favorite vacation spot in her youth was in the Catskill Mountains where she met and swam with Johnny Weissmuller. She was privileged to be invited to the White House at 16 to have tea with Eleanor Roosevelt and has said that meeting Mrs. Roosevelt was one of the most memorable experiences of her life.
Eugenie married her beloved George in 1944 and with him, over 63 years, lovingly raised a family of five children, nine grand children and six great grandchildren.
As the wife of an Army officer and later a US diplomat, Eugenie traveled the world supporting her husband and hosting diplomats and dignitaries. From Washington, DC, to Panama, to Puerto Rico, and Germany, Genie hosted the then General Dwight D. Eisenhower, and General Omar Bradley as well as Diplomats from around the world. She was always known as a gracious hostess and one who greeted all she met with kindness, and warmth. Regardless of where people came from, Eugenie always welcomed them with love and generosity.
While in Germany, in the 1950s, George was assigned to be the Deputy Director of the Armed Forces Radio Network and Eugenie worked with the Red Cross at the Frankfurt Army Hospital and also worked at one of the local orphanages bring much needed joy to many girls and boys.
In 1967, Genie and George retired from the State Department and settled in Palm Beach, Florida. There, Genie became head of the Altar Guild for her church, Bethesda By the Sea.
In 1985, Genie and George moved to Greenville, SC, to be near Eugenie's college friend from Barnard College, Athena McCall and her husband Howard McCall, as well as her godson George McCall. It was upon arriving in Greenville that Genie was blessed to find Shirley Propes who has managed her household for 35 years and who has been a loving member of the family.
Genie was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed sometimes three to four games a week with her friends. It was said that no games were played on a Tuesday or Thursday until she had her hair done by her good friend Patti Jenkins.
Over the years, Genie met many wonderful friends which eventually led her, in 1986, to being invited to join Greenville's Chapter F of the PEO, a National and International Educational Philanthropic Organization. Over the years in PEO Genie served as Convention Guard, Chairman of the Social Committee, Secretary, Vice President and President twice. She also served as Co-President one year with her good friend Rogene Mann.
Eugenie was always active in her church and once she moved to Greenville she was the head of the Altar Guild, first at St Francis Episcopal Church and later at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. She loved being involved with community service and her church and she and her husband would often serve meals at the local homeless shelters.
Her love and her legacy are far reaching, but Eugenie has always attested that her family and her 63 years of marriage to George were her proudest accomplishments.
She leaves behind her son, George C. Garrett Jr., his wife, Mary S. Garrett and their three daughters, Kelly, Nicole and Elisabeth. Her daughter, Gail F. Garrett. Her son, Derek P. Garrett, his wife, Mary Allison Garrett and their children, Taylor, Alexis, Deirdre and Georgia. Her son, Michael H. Garrett, his wife, Linda S. Garrett, and their son, Michael Jr. and her son, Patric N. Garrett, his wife, Rochelle P. Garrett and their daughter, Kristen.
Her loving great grandchildren include Scout, Harper, Connor, Dylan, Wyatt and Wilder. She also leaves behind her nieces Lee Harrington, Marjorie Thuesen, Suzanne Hope and her nephews Lewis and Robert Sevestre.
Inurnment will be private and a Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, in the future when all can gather without restriction.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: 1. American Red Cross, 940 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 2. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education. For a donation form, go to www.peointernational.org
(look for Giving Opportunities; Genie's chapter is F/SC) 3. St. Peter's Church, 910 Hudson Rd, Greenville, SC 29615