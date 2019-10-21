|
|
Eunice Graham
Greenville - Eunice F. Graham, 86, of Greenville died October 21, 2019 at the Rolling Green Village. She was born in Mullins, SC the aughter of the late Roland Monroe and Martha Elizabeth Gordon Fowler. She was a longtime member of the North Gate Baptist Church.
Eunice was predeceased by her husband Charles and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Susan McClure and husband David, three grandchildren, Haley Schron and husband Kurt, Justin Few and wife Kate and Grant McClure. Two great grandchildren, Fowler Few and Tatum Schron and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00 pm at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville. Burial will be private a Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu flowers donations can be made in Eunice's name to, North Gate Baptist Church, 633 Summit Dr, Greenville, SC 29609 or Kindred Hospice of Greenville, 15 Brendan Way #100, Greenville, SC 29615
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019