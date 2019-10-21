Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Graham Obituary
Eunice Graham

Greenville - Eunice F. Graham, 86, of Greenville died October 21, 2019 at the Rolling Green Village. She was born in Mullins, SC the aughter of the late Roland Monroe and Martha Elizabeth Gordon Fowler. She was a longtime member of the North Gate Baptist Church.

Eunice was predeceased by her husband Charles and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Susan McClure and husband David, three grandchildren, Haley Schron and husband Kurt, Justin Few and wife Kate and Grant McClure. Two great grandchildren, Fowler Few and Tatum Schron and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00 pm at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville. Burial will be private a Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu flowers donations can be made in Eunice's name to, North Gate Baptist Church, 633 Summit Dr, Greenville, SC 29609 or Kindred Hospice of Greenville, 15 Brendan Way #100, Greenville, SC 29615
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now