Eustace E Bennett
Taylors - Mr. Eustace E. Bennett, 95, of Taylors, passed on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home.
Visitation: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 6pm-7pm, St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Taylors SC.
Funeral Service: Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:00pm at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in honor of Eustace Bennett to: St. Matthews United Methodist Church ATTN: Commitment Fund, 2507 Rutherford Road, Greenville, SC 29609
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020