Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Taylors, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
Eustace E. Bennett Obituary
Eustace E Bennett

Taylors - Mr. Eustace E. Bennett, 95, of Taylors, passed on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home.

Visitation: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 6pm-7pm, St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Taylors SC.

Funeral Service: Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:00pm at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in honor of Eustace Bennett to: St. Matthews United Methodist Church ATTN: Commitment Fund, 2507 Rutherford Road, Greenville, SC 29609
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
