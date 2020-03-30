|
|
Evelyn Bowen
Simpsonville - Evelyn Louise Bowen, 66, wife of Wayne Bowen, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Born in Danville, VA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Louisa Talley Joy.
Mrs. Bowen was a member of First Baptist Church, Simpsonville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Crystal Yanes and husband, Jonathan, and Laurie Bowen; grandchildren, Alex Yanes and Alivia Yanes; and a sister, Linda Dillworth.
The Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Graceland East Memorial Park. Due to CDC guidance limiting large assemblies, this service will be private, and a public memorial service will follow at a later date. Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages on the tribute wall tab of the online obituary at www.thomasmcafee.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Simpsonville; or to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at www.myasthenia.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020