Evelyn C. Berry
Mauldin - Mrs. Evelyn Clardy Berry, 78 of Mauldin, passed August 29, 2019 at Prisma Health Upstate. She was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Leila Johnson Clardy.
Surviving are one daughter, Valerie (Michael) Chatman of Greenville, SC; one son, Pastor Cornelious Sabastian (Cassandra) Berry of Macomb Township, MI; one sister, Elaine Chapman of Roxbury, MA; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Saturday, 11:00am to 12:00pm
Funeral Service: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with burial in Church Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 6, 2019