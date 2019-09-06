Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Evelyn C. Berry

Evelyn C. Berry Obituary
Evelyn C. Berry

Mauldin - Mrs. Evelyn Clardy Berry, 78 of Mauldin, passed August 29, 2019 at Prisma Health Upstate. She was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Leila Johnson Clardy.

Surviving are one daughter, Valerie (Michael) Chatman of Greenville, SC; one son, Pastor Cornelious Sabastian (Cassandra) Berry of Macomb Township, MI; one sister, Elaine Chapman of Roxbury, MA; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Saturday, 11:00am to 12:00pm

Funeral Service: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with burial in Church Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 6, 2019
