Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the family home
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Quaker Cemetery
713 Meeting Street
Camden, SC
Evelyn Cantey Marion Obituary
Evelyn Cantey Marion

Columbia - Evelyn Cantey Marion, 99, of Columbia, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Edward Brevard Cantey and Helen Robertson Cantey. Mrs. Marion was married to the late Andrew Burnet Marion. She was a longtime resident of Greenville, SC where she was involved in a variety of community activities. She was a graduate of Sweet Briar College, and was a member of the Assembly, the Colonial Dames, Fortnightly Book Club and Jr. League Book Club.

Mrs. Marion is survived by a son, Andrew Burnet Marion, Jr. (Arta).; daughters, Evelyn Marion Clarkson (Hunter) and Margaret Burnet Marion (James Sproull); grandchildren, Edward Cantey Clarkson (Molley) and Evelyn Clarkson Gilbertson (Kevin); great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Louisa and Sarah Clarkson and Isaac and Evelyn Gilbertson. Also surviving are a sister, Helen Cantey Woodridge; and brother, John Boykin Cantey. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward B. Cantey, Jr.

The service for Mrs. Marion will be held at 11:30 o'clock, Friday, August 23rd at Quaker Cemetery, 713 Meeting Street, Camden, SC. The family will receive friends at the family home on Thursday evening from 4 until 6 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to a .

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019
