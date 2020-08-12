1/1
Evelyn Chambers Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Chambers Snyder

Greenville - Evelyn Chambers Snyder, 87, wife of the late Albert William Snyder, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of Bart Paul and Juanita Poole Chambers, she was a loving and supportive wife, a devoted mother, a missionary, university professor, women's speaker, broadcaster, mentor, friend, and encourager who was quick to laugh, generously shared her gift of hospitality and loved the Lord. She was a member of Forestville Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Steve, grandchildren Mason (Andrea) Snyder, Sterling (Kevin) Tyner, Taylor (Joseph) Anderson, Titus Snyder and Judson Snyder, and great-granddaughter Blake Snyder. She is also survived by her brothers, Louie (Elaine) Chambers, Robert (Caroline) Chambers, both of Greenville, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, Al, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel.

A visitation will be held for both Evelyn and her husband, Al, (who died, March 30, 2020) on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Forestville Baptist Church, 2 Old McElhaney Rd, Greenville, SC, 29617 (near Travelers Rest), with a funeral service to follow for Evelyn, and a memorial service for Al, at 12:00 noon, in the church sanctuary. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible memorials can be made to ELWA Ministries Association USA (EMA-USA), which diligently serves to meet physical, educational, medical and spiritual needs in Liberia, where Evelyn served so many years as a missionary. EMA USA, P.O. Box 1, Warrenville, IL 60555. www.elwamausa.org

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved