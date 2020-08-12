Evelyn Chambers Snyder
Greenville - Evelyn Chambers Snyder, 87, wife of the late Albert William Snyder, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of Bart Paul and Juanita Poole Chambers, she was a loving and supportive wife, a devoted mother, a missionary, university professor, women's speaker, broadcaster, mentor, friend, and encourager who was quick to laugh, generously shared her gift of hospitality and loved the Lord. She was a member of Forestville Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Steve, grandchildren Mason (Andrea) Snyder, Sterling (Kevin) Tyner, Taylor (Joseph) Anderson, Titus Snyder and Judson Snyder, and great-granddaughter Blake Snyder. She is also survived by her brothers, Louie (Elaine) Chambers, Robert (Caroline) Chambers, both of Greenville, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Al, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel.
A visitation will be held for both Evelyn and her husband, Al, (who died, March 30, 2020) on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Forestville Baptist Church, 2 Old McElhaney Rd, Greenville, SC, 29617 (near Travelers Rest), with a funeral service to follow for Evelyn, and a memorial service for Al, at 12:00 noon, in the church sanctuary. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible memorials can be made to ELWA Ministries Association USA (EMA-USA), which diligently serves to meet physical, educational, medical and spiritual needs in Liberia, where Evelyn served so many years as a missionary. EMA USA, P.O. Box 1, Warrenville, IL 60555. www.elwamausa.org
