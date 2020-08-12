Evelyn Cobb Cashion
Slater - Evelyn Cobb Cashion, 95, of Slater, widow of the late William E. Cashion, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Nellie Watkins Cobb. During WWII Mrs. Cashion was a "Rosie The Riveter" at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. She was a former director for Greenville County Senior action at Slater-Marietta Community Center, and retired from J.P. Stevens after twenty years. Mrs. Cashion was a member of Slater Baptist Church, where through the years she was involved with the TEL Sunday School Class, was a Sunday School teacher, helped with Vacation Bible School, WMU leader, and a Church Hostess among many other things.
Surviving are three sons: William E. Cashion, II (Kathy), Robert C. Cashion (Ellen), and Theodore L. Cashion; one daughter: Kathy A. O'Neal (Randy); nine grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers: A.C. Cobb, Ben Cobb, and Marvin Cobb; and seven sisters: Mary Biggerstaff, Rosa Dudley, Billie Underwood, Eloise Humphries, Pearl Cobb, Julia Cobb, Bertha Elaine Cobb, and Karrie Crockett.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Slater Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Slater Baptist Church, 113 Whitney St., Slater, SC 29683.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051