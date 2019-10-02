Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Evelyn Coleman Rakes

Evelyn Coleman Rakes Obituary
Evelyn Coleman Rakes

Simpsonville - Evelyn Coleman Rakes, 98, of Simpsonville went to be with her Lord on September 29, 2019. She was in born in Fayette County, WV to the late John Roy and Lucinda Janney Coleman.

She is survived by a son, two daughters and their spouses; grandchildren; great grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John and grandson.

She was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church in Simpsonville.

Service will be held at Mackey Mortuary Chapel on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Online obituary and guest registry at www.mackey-mortuary-.com
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019
