Evelyn Coleman Rakes
Simpsonville - Evelyn Coleman Rakes, 98, of Simpsonville went to be with her Lord on September 29, 2019. She was in born in Fayette County, WV to the late John Roy and Lucinda Janney Coleman.
She is survived by a son, two daughters and their spouses; grandchildren; great grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John and grandson.
She was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church in Simpsonville.
Service will be held at Mackey Mortuary Chapel on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019