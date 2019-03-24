|
|
Evelyn Hooper
Piedmont - Evelyn Joan Hooper, 86, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late William and Vesta McCoy Hooper. She retired as the personal secretary for attorney, Tommy Wyche, of Greenville for over forty years and was a member of Piedmont First Baptist Church.
She is survived by a niece, Debbie Walker and her husband Joey Werner, of Williamston.
She was predeceased by her sister, Argil H. Walker; and brother, Barnard B. Hooper.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Piedmont First Baptist Church, followed by the service at 2:00. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont First Baptist Church, 8 First Baptist Church Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 24, 2019