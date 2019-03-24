Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Piedmont First Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Piedmont First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Hooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Hooper Obituary
Evelyn Hooper

Piedmont - Evelyn Joan Hooper, 86, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late William and Vesta McCoy Hooper. She retired as the personal secretary for attorney, Tommy Wyche, of Greenville for over forty years and was a member of Piedmont First Baptist Church.

She is survived by a niece, Debbie Walker and her husband Joey Werner, of Williamston.

She was predeceased by her sister, Argil H. Walker; and brother, Barnard B. Hooper.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Piedmont First Baptist Church, followed by the service at 2:00. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont First Baptist Church, 8 First Baptist Church Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now