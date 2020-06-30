Evelyn Kay Bradley Hammett
Evelyn Kay Bradley Hammett

Lyman - Evelyn Kay Bradley Hammett, 67, widow of Edward Hammett, passed away on June 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. The only daughter of the late Henry Leo Bradley and Ruth W. Bradley, Kay is survived by her children, Lindsay Campbell Jones (Andy) and Bradley Campbell (Kacey).

She is also survived by her three beloved grandsons, Spencer and Nolan Jones and Connor Campbell. Kay rarely had a conversation with anyone that did not include some reference to one or more of these special young men. Kay is also survived by her three loving brothers, Larry (Mary Jo) Bradley, Harold Bradley (Jane), and Carroll Bradley, her niece, Missey Hammond, her nephew Russell Bradley, great niece, Mary Christine Hammond and great nephew Alex Hammond, and countless other relatives and friends who will miss her.

Prior to her retirement in 2019, Kay was the office manager for Jack Davis Dentistry, P. A. for more than thirty years. During that time, Kay provided invaluable service to patients, Dr. Davis and employees, all the while providing humor and comfort to many. Her colleagues and patients will forever remember the practical jokes and wit that Kay provided to all.

Kay was a member of Holly Springs Baptist church and a member of the Reidville Garden Club. She was also a charter member of the Sparkle City Spinecrackers book club. In all venues, Kay provided great insight and humor. Her friends and family were sorely disappointed if Kay did not have a joke, a laugh, or a practical joke ready. Famous for her sense of humor, Kay was also a staunch friend and a serious advocate for those she loved. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Kay also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading.

Kay fought a long battle with cancer valiantly and with dignity. Throughout her life, Kay provided everyone around her with humor, love, and support. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Holly Springs Baptist church.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the church conducted by Rev. Tim Clark. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
