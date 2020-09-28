Evelyn Mae Brown
Mauldin - Evelyn Conroe Brown, 90, of Mauldin, Widow of Walter Thomas Brown, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Mrs. Brown is survived by two sons, David Brown and James Brown (Teresa); three grandchildren, David Brown, Jr., Danielle Rogers (John), and Joshua Brown; three great grandchild, Addison Rogers, Hudson Rogers, and Harper Rogers; and two brothers, Maynard Conroe (Lucy), and Willard Conroe (Barbara).
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC 29621.
