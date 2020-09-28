1/1
Evelyn Mae Brown
Evelyn Mae Brown

Mauldin - Evelyn Conroe Brown, 90, of Mauldin, Widow of Walter Thomas Brown, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Mrs. Brown is survived by two sons, David Brown and James Brown (Teresa); three grandchildren, David Brown, Jr., Danielle Rogers (John), and Joshua Brown; three great grandchild, Addison Rogers, Hudson Rogers, and Harper Rogers; and two brothers, Maynard Conroe (Lucy), and Willard Conroe (Barbara).

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC 29621.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
