Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Evelyn Moore Gault

Evelyn Moore Gault Obituary
Evelyn Moore Gault

Fountain Inn - Evelyn M. Gault, 89, of Fountain Inn, widow of Buddy Gault, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 23, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in Cannon Memorial Park.

Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.

Cannon Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
