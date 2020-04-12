Services
Simpsonville - Evelyn Marie Swanson, 79, wife of the late Edward Swanson, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Born in Great Bend, KS, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Birzer Heckele.

Evelyn attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Swanson and fiancé, Rory Curtis; grandson, Timothy Swanson; sister, Margaret Stremel and husband, Jacob; sister, Rosella Boyt and husband, Virgil: brother, John Heckele and wife, Michelle; and sister-in-law, Bernadette Swanson.

Due to CDC guidance limiting large assemblies, the service will be private. There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, Duncan, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , https://alz.org/sc, or call (864) 250-0029.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
