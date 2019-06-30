|
Evelyn V. Swindoll
Taylors - Evelyn Virginia Thacker Swindoll, 95, widow of Ret. CMSGT Johnie Green Swindoll, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Evelyn was born in Oil City, Louisiana, to George W. and Sudie Thacker. She was a homemaker, an active member of the community, and a longtime member of Groveland Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and scripture study.
Surviving are two daughters, Leslie Owens (Tony) of Greenville and Cheryl Bryant (Richard) of Weehawken, NJ; two sons, Robert Swindoll, (Katherine) of Clute, TX and John Swindoll of Calhan, CO; two sisters, Jackie Lloyd of LA and Billie Sue Bush of TX; six grandchildren, Heath Owens, Adrienne Owens Dail (Tom), Robert McGregor Swindoll, Rex Swindoll, Johnie Swindoll (Martha) and Jarrod Swindoll (Shanon) and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Monday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home of a daughter, Leslie Owens.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Brushy Creek Assisted Living for all of their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Groveland Baptist Church, 2 Groveland Drive, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019