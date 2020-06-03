Evelyn W. LaPointe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn W. LaPointe

Greenville - Evelyn Waugh LaPointe, 85, passed away May 25, 2020.

Born in Wellington, Alabama and raised in Greenville, daughter of the late William Roscoe and Mildred Grant Waugh, she was a 1952 graduate of Greenville High, a retired employee of Allied Signal Corp. and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Roland R. LaPointe; two sons, Thomas N. Bouchillon, Jr. and Ronald L. Bouchillon both of Taylors; a daughter, Theresa M. Bouchillon of Taylors; two grandchildren, Amanda Mouchet (Jake) of Charlotte, NC and Elizabeth Bobinski (Brian) of Easley; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Michelle Bobinski; sister-in-law, Jean Waugh of Columbia; brother-in-law, Everett Waterfield of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas N. Bouchillon, Sr., one daughter, Kathryn Diane Bouchillon, a brother, William C. Waugh, and two sisters, Marjorie Hall and Irma Waterfield.

A special thank you to the Center for Success in Aging and Pruitt Health Hospice for their care.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved