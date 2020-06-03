Evelyn W. LaPointe
Greenville - Evelyn Waugh LaPointe, 85, passed away May 25, 2020.
Born in Wellington, Alabama and raised in Greenville, daughter of the late William Roscoe and Mildred Grant Waugh, she was a 1952 graduate of Greenville High, a retired employee of Allied Signal Corp. and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Roland R. LaPointe; two sons, Thomas N. Bouchillon, Jr. and Ronald L. Bouchillon both of Taylors; a daughter, Theresa M. Bouchillon of Taylors; two grandchildren, Amanda Mouchet (Jake) of Charlotte, NC and Elizabeth Bobinski (Brian) of Easley; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Michelle Bobinski; sister-in-law, Jean Waugh of Columbia; brother-in-law, Everett Waterfield of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas N. Bouchillon, Sr., one daughter, Kathryn Diane Bouchillon, a brother, William C. Waugh, and two sisters, Marjorie Hall and Irma Waterfield.
A special thank you to the Center for Success in Aging and Pruitt Health Hospice for their care.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.