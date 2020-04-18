Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezra Adcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezra Adcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezra Adcox Obituary
Ezra Adcox

Greenville - Reverend Ezra Gene Adcox, 82, husband of Marie Adcox, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, SC, he was the son of the late Harvey and Helen Reeves Adcox.

Gene was the minister of Freedom Assembly of God for over 25 years and an evangelist for over 58 years.

He is survived by wife Marie; son Steven Adcox (Yvonne); step daughter Amy Pigate (Greg); grand children, Jeremy, Bradley (Olivia), Zachary, Bethany, Ali, Ryan, Brynley, Lacey; sister Edna Sloan (Joel); brother William "Donnie" Adcox (Goldie).

He was preceded in death by brothers Jerry, Steven, and Charles "Dinky" Adcox; sister Annie Ruth Adcox.

A private Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St.Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Gene's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Gene's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now