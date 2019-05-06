F. Randy Huffman



Easley - Fred Randall "Randy" Huffman, 69, husband of Judy Mayson Huffman, died Friday, May 3, 2019.



Born in Greenville, SC, Randy was the son of the late Fred Huffman and his surviving mother, Frances H. Rhodes, of Greenville.



Randy was a 1972 graduate of Clemson University and retired after 30 years of service as Director of Development with Milliken and Co., Inc. He also served in the US Army Reserves.



In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by his sons, Neal Huffman and his wife Jennifer, Keith Huffman and Toshia Hill; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Mayson, Turner, Wyatt, Syler, Marley and Tessa; two great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Asher.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first grandson, Logan Ashton Huffman.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The First United Church of Easley, 115 W. First Avenue, Easley, SC, 29640 to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL, 34110. Judy Mayson Huffman is at their home in Easley, SC.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with a memorial service to follow in the Chapel, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 6, 2019