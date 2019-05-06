Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Randy Huffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

F. Randy Huffman Obituary
F. Randy Huffman

Easley - Fred Randall "Randy" Huffman, 69, husband of Judy Mayson Huffman, died Friday, May 3, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, Randy was the son of the late Fred Huffman and his surviving mother, Frances H. Rhodes, of Greenville.

Randy was a 1972 graduate of Clemson University and retired after 30 years of service as Director of Development with Milliken and Co., Inc. He also served in the US Army Reserves.

In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by his sons, Neal Huffman and his wife Jennifer, Keith Huffman and Toshia Hill; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Mayson, Turner, Wyatt, Syler, Marley and Tessa; two great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Asher.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first grandson, Logan Ashton Huffman.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The First United Church of Easley, 115 W. First Avenue, Easley, SC, 29640 to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL, 34110. Judy Mayson Huffman is at their home in Easley, SC.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with a memorial service to follow in the Chapel, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now